Mission Bank Mini Condors Session Two Signups Underway
December 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Due an overwhelming response to the program, the Condors are pleased to offer a second session of the Mission Bank Mini Condors Program in 2025.
The second session of the Mini Condors Learn To Play program will feature six on-ice sessions beginning on Sunday, February 2 at Mechanics Bank Arena and will feature a session during intermission of an upcoming Condors home game (TBD). Sessions are instructed by former Condors themselves with jersey, gear, and skates provided. The program is intended for kids aged 4-8 with no prior hockey experience.
