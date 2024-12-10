Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch

December 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Steven Santini from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Santini, 29, has skated in 14 games with Syracuse this season, recording two goals and five points with eight penalty minutes. The Bronxville, New York, native ranks second among all Crunch defensemen for both assists and points.

Santini has skated in 123 career NHL games between the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 23 points while averaging 17:12 in time on ice per contest. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound defenseman was originally drafted by New Jersey, 42nd overall, in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

