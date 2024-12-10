Penguins to Play Three Home Games this Week, Including Teddy Bear Toss

December 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Six potential points hang in the balance as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-6-1-0) welcomes division foes to town

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Dec. 4 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hershey 6

The Bears enacted revenge on the Penguins for their triumph at Giant Center on Nov. 30 by coming to NEPA and running up the score. Boris Katchouk notched Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only goal, tying him for the team lead with seven on the year.

Saturday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS 6 at Hartford 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's special teams led the way with three power-play goals and a pair of shorthanded goals. Vasily Ponomarev scored the first hat trick of his career, part of his first four-point game. Valtteri Puustinen also tallied two of his team's man-advantage markers, while Filip Král also earned two power-play assists.

Sunday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS 0 at Providence 5

Shut-out for the second time this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lost its first meeting with Providence. The P-Bruins scored once in the first period, but tallied three goals in the second period to pull away. Brandon Bussi made 21 saves to blank the Pens.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

Charlotte comes back to Mohegan Arena after defeating the Penguins on opening night, 7-6. The Checkers are also tied with the Penguins in the Atlantic Division standings with 25 points.

Friday, Dec. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

A rematch with the Checkers is in store on Friday, a 28/22 Fan Friday. Friday's matchup will include $2 beers on sale from 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light and postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Saturday, Dec. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

The Penguins host their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used stuffed toys to throw them on the ice after the team's first goal. All toys will be donated to children through Operation Santa Claus.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's power play ranks second overall in the AHL, trailing only this week's opponent, Charlotte.

- Vasily Ponomarev's four-point outing on Saturday marked the second-straight week that a Penguin posted four points in a game.

- Filip Král has six points in his last four games (2G-4A).

- Rutger McGroarty has five points (1G-4A) in his last five games.

- Mac Hollowell has 14 assists this season, tied for third-most by AHL defensemen.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 24 16 5 3 0 35 .729

2. PENGUINS 19 12 6 1 0 25 .658

3. Springfield 22 12 9 1 0 25 .568

4. Charlotte 19 11 5 1 2 25 .658

5. Providence 23 11 10 2 0 24 .522

6. Hartford 22 10 9 2 1 23 .523

7. Lehigh Valley 21 9 7 4 1 23 .548

8. Bridgeport 23 5 14 2 2 14 .304

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 18 6 13 19

Tristan Broz* 19 7 7 14

Ville Koivunen* 19 4 10 14

Mac Hollowell 16 0 14 14

Boris Katchouk 18 7 4 11

Sam Poulin 13 4 7 11

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Tristan Jarry^ 5 4-1-0 2.16 .926 0

Filip Larsson 7 2-3-1 2.72 .919 2

Joel Blomqvist 5 3-2-0 3.02 .902 1

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Dec. 11 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 13 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 14 Springfield Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Fri, Nov. 29 (G) Luke Richardson Released from PTO

Fri, Nov. 29 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Tue, Dec. 3 (D) Jack St. Ivany Reassigned from PIT

Wed, Dec. 4 (LW) Jagger Joshua Reassigned to WHL

Wed, Dec. 4 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Fri, Dec. 6 (D) Justin Lee Reassigned to WHL

Fri, Dec. 6 (G) Jaxon Castor Signed to PTO

Tue, Dec. 10 (D) Justin Lee Recalled from WHL

Tue, Dec. 10 (D) Mats Lindgren Recalled from WHL

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.