Penguins to Play Three Home Games this Week, Including Teddy Bear Toss
December 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Six potential points hang in the balance as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-6-1-0) welcomes division foes to town
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Dec. 4 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hershey 6
The Bears enacted revenge on the Penguins for their triumph at Giant Center on Nov. 30 by coming to NEPA and running up the score. Boris Katchouk notched Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only goal, tying him for the team lead with seven on the year.
Saturday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS 6 at Hartford 2
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's special teams led the way with three power-play goals and a pair of shorthanded goals. Vasily Ponomarev scored the first hat trick of his career, part of his first four-point game. Valtteri Puustinen also tallied two of his team's man-advantage markers, while Filip Král also earned two power-play assists.
Sunday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS 0 at Providence 5
Shut-out for the second time this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lost its first meeting with Providence. The P-Bruins scored once in the first period, but tallied three goals in the second period to pull away. Brandon Bussi made 21 saves to blank the Pens.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Dec. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte
Charlotte comes back to Mohegan Arena after defeating the Penguins on opening night, 7-6. The Checkers are also tied with the Penguins in the Atlantic Division standings with 25 points.
Friday, Dec. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte
A rematch with the Checkers is in store on Friday, a 28/22 Fan Friday. Friday's matchup will include $2 beers on sale from 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light and postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.
Saturday, Dec. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield
The Penguins host their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used stuffed toys to throw them on the ice after the team's first goal. All toys will be donated to children through Operation Santa Claus.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's power play ranks second overall in the AHL, trailing only this week's opponent, Charlotte.
- Vasily Ponomarev's four-point outing on Saturday marked the second-straight week that a Penguin posted four points in a game.
- Filip Král has six points in his last four games (2G-4A).
- Rutger McGroarty has five points (1G-4A) in his last five games.
- Mac Hollowell has 14 assists this season, tied for third-most by AHL defensemen.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 24 16 5 3 0 35 .729
2. PENGUINS 19 12 6 1 0 25 .658
3. Springfield 22 12 9 1 0 25 .568
4. Charlotte 19 11 5 1 2 25 .658
5. Providence 23 11 10 2 0 24 .522
6. Hartford 22 10 9 2 1 23 .523
7. Lehigh Valley 21 9 7 4 1 23 .548
8. Bridgeport 23 5 14 2 2 14 .304
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Emil Bemström 18 6 13 19
Tristan Broz* 19 7 7 14
Ville Koivunen* 19 4 10 14
Mac Hollowell 16 0 14 14
Boris Katchouk 18 7 4 11
Sam Poulin 13 4 7 11
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Tristan Jarry^ 5 4-1-0 2.16 .926 0
Filip Larsson 7 2-3-1 2.72 .919 2
Joel Blomqvist 5 3-2-0 3.02 .902 1
* = rookie
^ = in Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Dec. 11 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Dec. 13 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 14 Springfield Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Fri, Nov. 29 (G) Luke Richardson Released from PTO
Fri, Nov. 29 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Tue, Dec. 3 (D) Jack St. Ivany Reassigned from PIT
Wed, Dec. 4 (LW) Jagger Joshua Reassigned to WHL
Wed, Dec. 4 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT to WHL
Fri, Dec. 6 (D) Justin Lee Reassigned to WHL
Fri, Dec. 6 (G) Jaxon Castor Signed to PTO
Tue, Dec. 10 (D) Justin Lee Recalled from WHL
Tue, Dec. 10 (D) Mats Lindgren Recalled from WHL
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2024
- Penguins to Play Three Home Games this Week, Including Teddy Bear Toss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rangers Reassign Talyn Boyko from Wolf Pack to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Recall Defensemen Justin Lee and Mats Lindgren - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Continue Six-Game Road Trip at Colorado - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins to Play Three Home Games this Week, Including Teddy Bear Toss
- Penguins Recall Defensemen Justin Lee and Mats Lindgren
- Penguins Lose to Bruins in Sunday Matinée
- Special Teams Power Penguins Past Wolf Pack, 6-2
- Penguins Reassign Lee to Wheeling, Sign Castor to PTO