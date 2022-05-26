Stand Together and Oak View Group Announce Exclusive Social Impact Partnership

Arlington, Va. - Today, Stand Together, a philanthropic community that tackles the root causes of our country's biggest problems, announced it will be the exclusive Social Impact Partner and one of eight Founding Partners of the new Acrisure Arena, an Oak View Group (OVG) owned and operated venue set to open in greater Palm Springs, California, in December 2022, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 32nd AHL team debuting in October 2022. In addition, Stand Together will be the Music Series Title Sponsor of the new arena.

Tim Leiweke, Chief Executive Officer, Oak View Group said, "There is no denying the remarkable power of music to bring people together. With the launch of Acrisure Arena and our partnership with Stand Together, we will harness the power of music to bring people together and create movements that affect change. I'm honored to have Stand Together join us as the exclusive Social Impact Partner of the Acrisure Arena. Together, I know we can transform the positive impact sports and entertainment facilities can make within our communities."

Through the Social Impact Partnership, Stand Together and Acrisure Arena will create a space to support activations that give musicians, fans, and members of the community an opportunity to make a difference on some of the country's biggest challenges, featuring social entrepreneurs and innovative solutions.

"Music brings people together. And musicians have been an essential part of the most important changes in our country - inspiring people to make progress on issues that otherwise seemed impossible," said Brian Hooks, CEO of Stand Together. "Music has always been a bridge to a better tomorrow. It's hard to think of movements for change without the songs that inspired and sustained them. That's why Stand Together is committed to partnering with musicians and the country's most effective changemakers to tackle the root causes of our society's biggest challenges. We're excited to be taking this important step forward with Acrisure Arena."

Acrisure Arena will be the first of its kind in the greater Palm Springs area. Annually, Acrisure Arena will attract over one million visitors bringing year-round entertainment to the region, hosting sports, music, and family events. Acrisure Arena's partnership with Live Nation, the world's largest event promoter, will serve as a world-class venue providing a rehearsal space for artists launching major tours, a new routing model that will service the music needs on the West Coast, and the next major destination for artist residencies - competing head-to-head with Las Vegas. The arena will be more than 300,000 square feet and feature 11,000 seats, including modern suites and four premium hospitality clubs. Additionally, it will be the home of the Seattle Kraken's American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and include an adjoining facility that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team.

Acrisure Arena is privately funded and will be Oak View Group's third fully owned and operated arena. Founding Partners include Stand Together, Verizon, Alaska Airlines, and Spotlight 29 Casino to date.

