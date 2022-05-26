Dominik Shine Returns on Two-Year Deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday re-signed right wing Dominik Shine to a two-year contract.

Having joined the Griffins late in the 2016-17 campaign, Shine will mark his seventh season with the club in 2022-23, joining a select group of five players who have logged all or parts of at least seven seasons in Grand Rapids: current captain Brian Lashoff (14th season in 2022-23), Travis Richards (10), Jakub Kindl (8), Tom McCollum (8) and Joey MacDonald (7). Shine's 288 games played tie for 15th all time on the Griffins and put him just 18 games from entering the team's top 10.

The Detroit native compiled career-high numbers in goals (17), assists (15), points (32), penalty minutes (141), shots (122), power-play goals (3) and shorthanded goals (3) during the 2021-22 campaign. Shine enjoyed a career-best seven-game point streak (7-3-10) from March 16-27 and a career-high four-game goal streak from March 22-27. His three shorthanded tallies tied for the fifth-highest single-season total in franchise history, and his 141 PIM tied for second in the AHL.

The 29-year-old, who made his pro debut with the Griffins as an undrafted prospect on March 19, 2017, was named an alternate captain for Grand Rapids late in the 2021-22 season. Throughout his six campaigns in the AHL, Shine has amassed 80 points (37-43-80) and 351 penalty minutes in 288 regular season games. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward spent four years at Northern Michigan University (2013-17) and racked up 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 PIM in 131 outings, which included consecutive 30-point seasons during his junior and senior years.

