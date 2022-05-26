Belleville Sens 2021-22 Game Worn Jersey Auction Set to Go Live Friday Morning

BELLEVILLE, ON - If you've been hoping to get your hands on a game worn Belleville Senators jersey from the 2021-22 season, now is your chance!

The Senators online Game Worn Jersey Auction opens tomorrow, Friday May 27, 2022, with more than 100 jerseys from the 2021-22 season available for purchase. Prices vary depending on the player, with various red, white, and black jerseys up for grabs. A selection of game-issued jerseys, not worn in action, will also be available at a later date.

The eBay auction, which can be accessed, or by searching for "Belleville Senators" on eBay, will be open for 10 days and will close on Sunday June 5, 2022. Any remaining jerseys will be listed again at that time.

Winners will be able to either have their jersey shipped, with local pickup also available. Collectors may also request a certificate of authenticity at the time of purchase.

Questions or concerns about the 2021-22 Game Worn Jersey Auction can be directed to David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com) or info@bellevillesens.com.

