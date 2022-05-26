The Best Inaugural Season Moments: Women in Sports Night

With the dust of Abbotsford's playoff efforts settled, it is time to close the door on the Canucks' Inaugural Season in the AHL. However before the calendar flips to 2022/23, how about a trip down memory lane? Over the next few days, memorable moments from the team's inaugural campaign in Abbotsford will be highlighted in this series.

Following yesterday's piece re-visiting the Abbotsford Canucks donating $1.17 million to local foundations AVAILABLE HERE, , Women in Sports Night get's today's spotlight.

Sunday April 3rd was the second game in a back-to-back against the Laval Rocket, but it also marked the Abbotsford Canucks' Women in Sports Night.

Fresh off the back of a 6-1 victory, Abbotsford just needed one point to clinch a playoff birth in their inaugural season. So when fans packed the Abbotsford Centre expecting history, they were met by a night celebrating the contributions made by women to the local hockey scene.

Caroline Frolic from Sportsnet 650's "Overtime" was on the Public Address announcements. Having made her PA debut a month earlier with Vancouver, Frolic had the Abbotsford crowd rocking all night long.

BC Hockey sent a handful of youth female officials to join the on-ice officiating crew from pregame, and getting their own "rookie lap" as the first ones to hit the ice ahead of the national anthems.

Marie Hui was welcomed to the Abbotsford Centre to sing the Canadian national anthem ahead of puck drop. Hui, who sings the anthem for a handful of sports teams, brought the house down with her family in attendance.

The game matched the occasion, with Sheldon Rempal opening the scoring late in the first period. Giving up the equalizing goal midway through the third, Abbotsford were still on track to secure a playoff spot on the night. That would be put beyond doubt when a Jack Rathbone slap shot from the blue line flew into the top corner. A late John Stevens empty net goal secured a 3-1 victory for the home team.

