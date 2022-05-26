Jersey and Equipment Locker Roon Sale on Thursday, June 9
May 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors annual locker room jersey and equipment sale will be held Thursday, June 9 from 3:30-6 p.m. on the Mechanics Bank Arena floor. A selection of player jerseys, sticks, shoulder pads, socks, shin pads, bags, merchandise and other items will be available for sale on a first-come, first-serve basis.
*** NEW THIS YEAR ***
Condors365 Members will receive an exclusive benefit of being able to purchase jerseys via a "flash sale" on Tuesday, June 7 at noon. Members will receive an e-mail and text message with information on how to purchase player jerseys before they go on sale to the general public! Not a member, but want this benefit? Jump on board today by calling 324-PUCK (7825) or for as low as $36 a month.
