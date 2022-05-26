Bears Ink Bear Hughes and Benton Maass to AHL Contracts

May 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Bear Hughes and defenseman Benton Maass to American Hockey League contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Hughes, 20, led the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs in all scoring categories this season, posting a team best in goals (24), assists (43), and points (67). He was named Spokane's 35th captain in team history this past January, and earned U.S. Division Second All-Star Team honors.

The 6'2", 171-pound forward scored 116 points (42g, 74a) over his 127-game WHL career. The Post Falls, Idaho native was selected by Washington in the 5th round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He signed a tryout with the Bears on May 3, but did not see any game action.

Maass, 23, was selected by the Capitals in the 6th round of the 2017 NHL Draft. After four years at the University of New Hampshire, Maass transferred to Minnesota State University for the 2021-22 season, helping the Mavericks to the NCAA Tournament title game. The 6'3", 201-pound blue liner scored 14 points (3g, 11a) in 42 games for Minnesota State, and the native of Elk River, Minn. collected 51 points (13g, 38a) in 162 career NCAA games.

After signing a tryout with the Bears on Apr. 20, Maass made his professional debut with the Bears in the club's regular season finale on Apr. 24 versus Syracuse, recording two shots.

The Bears will return to the ice for the club's 85th season in the American Hockey League in October. A schedule will be released later this summer. Season ticket information may be found at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.