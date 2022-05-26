Amerks' Season Ends After Triple OT Loss in Game 3

(Rochester, NY) - Former Amerk Jean-Sebastien Dea scored his second goal of the game 1:51 into the third overtime period as the Rochester Americans (5-5) suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 season-ending loss in Game 3 of the North Division Finals to the Laval Rocket (6-3) Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Rocket earned the three-game sweep after claiming the first two games of the series on home ice earlier this week. Tonight marked the first triple overtime playoff game for Rochester since Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals against Providence on June 9, 1999 and just the third in franchise history.

The Amerks received multi-point efforts from Ethan Prow (0+2), Sean Malone (0+2) Peyton Krebs (2+0), and JJ Peterka (2+0), as well as a career-high 54-save performance by goaltender Aaron Dell.

Peterka finished the postseason by posting his sixth and seventh goals of the playoffs while Murray notched his second and third, respectively. Mark Jankowski opened the scoring with his sixth just 1:04 into the contest. Peyton Krebs and Osarki Laaksonen each added an assist.

Dell started his 10th straight contest of the playoffs. The veteran netminder, who stopped all 13 shots in the opening period and 23 shots in the first and second overtimes combined, finished the postseason with a 5-5 record.

Dea recorded a game-high three-point night (2+1), which included the series-clinching goal 1:51 into the third overtime for Laval. Jesse Ylönen (1+1) and Xavier Ouellet (1+1) both netted a pair of points while Danick Martel and Brandon Gignac completed the scoring as they each added a goal. Goaltender Cayden Primeau (6-1) made 34 saves to earn his fourth straight victory and sixth of the postseason.

With the scored deadlocked at 5-5 to start the third overtime, the Rocket forced the Amerks into taking a delay of game penalty just 1:20 into the period.

With the puck inside the Amerks zone, Sami Niku sent a pass across the blueline to Ouellet. Seconds after gathering the pass, Ouellet handed it to Dea, who then snapped a shot into the net to call the game and give the Rocket the 6-5 victory.

Rochester initially began the game by scoring a pair of goals in the opening period, which included Jankowski's just 64 seconds into the period, to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission despite Laval holding a 13-6 shot advantage.

The Rocket came out in the middle frame and turned a two-goal deficit into a quick 4-2 score in less than four minutes of play.

Gignac kicked off the scoring frenzy as he redirected a left point shot following an Amerks icing before Martel, Ouellet and Dea all scored.

In the third period trailing by a pair of tallies, the Amerks reclaimed their lead with three goals in the first 8:35 as Murray scored twice and Peterka picked up his second of the evening.

As regulation was nearing its end, the Rocket drew a slashing infraction with just under two minutes to play and Laval pulled Primeau for a 6-on-4 advantage. On the ensuing power-play, the Rocket knotted the score as Ylönen converted a rebound from the top of the crease with 1:07 to play.

The game remained tied at 5-5 until Dea's goal in the third overtime ended Rochester's memorable postseason run to complete the series sweep.

Gignac (3), Martel (6), Ouellet (1), Dea (2, 3 - 3OT GWG), Ylonen (2) GOAL-SCORERS Jankowski (7), Peterka (6, 7),

Murray (2, 3)

Primeau - 34/39 (W) GOALTENDERS Dell - 54/60 (L)

2-4 POWER-PLAY 1-6

5-6 PENALTY KILL 2-4

60 SHOTS ON GOAL 39

