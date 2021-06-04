Stamets Manufactures Isotopes Walk-Off Victory

Isotopes 2 (16-6), Aviators 1 (12-13) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Eric Stamets single-handedly delivered the winning run in the bottom of the ninth ... He drew a one-out walk, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a groundout and scored when new pitcher A.J. Puk boucned an 0-2 offering in the dirt and he was able to spring home on the wild pitch ... Ryan Vilade picked up his team-leading eighth multi-hit game of the season with a 3-for-5 showing ... Rio Ruiz and Greg Bird picked up back-to-back doubles in the first inning ... Bird brought home Ruiz with the game's first run ... Connor Joe went 2-for-4 in his Albuquerque debut.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Ryan Rolison was spectacular in his third Triple-A start by working 5.2 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed ... He walked a batter and struck out four ... Chad Smith struck out Francisco Peña with two aboard to end the top of the seventh ... Justin Lawrence surrendered a two-out RBI single to Luis Barrera in the ninth to tie the game 1-1 ... Lawrence was able to get out of the frame and keep the contest tied.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes and Aviators combined to finish 2-for-21 with runners in scoring position ... With Rolison being removed one out shy of completing six innings, an Albuquerque non-rehab starter has yet to turn in a quality start in 2021 ... It was the second walk-off victory of the season for the Topes after Brian Serven completed the second-biggest comeback in team history with a game-ending home run on May 23 vs. Oklahoma City.

ON DECK: Albuquerque and Las Vegas play Game 2 of this six-game series tomorrow night at 6:35 PM. The New Mexico Department of Health and the Isotopes will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the ballpark throughout this entire homestand, with Pfizer shots being administered to anyone 12 years and older who hasn't yet received their vaccine. Individuals who receive a shot will be given two Reserved Level ticket vouchers for any remaining 2021 Isotopes game, excluding July 4. The clinic will be set up by Section 117 on Friday, subject to change. Camo Hats will be given to the first 3,000 fans in attendance tomorrow, presented by Pepsi. RHP José Mujica (0-3, 11.15) will start for the Isotopes against Aviators right-hander Brian Howard (0-2, 6.38).

