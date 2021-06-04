McCarthy, Alcántara go yard in series-opening defeat

Reno, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (10-15) dropped their first of a six-game series vs the Reno Aces (17-8) despite three RBIs from first baseman Joe McCarthy.

McCarthy extended his hitting streak to eight games with a fifth-inning RBI double, and homered two innings later for his fourth big fly in six games.

Between the McCarthy RBI hits, shortstop Arismendy Alcántara launched a sixth-inning solo home run. The switch-hitter was just activated off the injured list Thursday, and went 2-for-4 in his first game of the season.

Sacramento briefly held a 2-0 lead when second baseman Thairo Estrada singled home center fielder Bryce Johnson and scored four batters later on right fielder Braden Bishop's single.

Estrada went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. His second-four hit game of the season raised his batting average to .388, which is second best in Triple-A West, and gave him a team-leading 21 RBIs.

Left-hander Anthony Banda (2-1) could not take advantage of the early run support, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and four walks over 3.2 innings.

Right-hander Tyler Beede (0-2 with a 5.40 ERA) looks to break his rough two-start stretch. He'll be opposed by Reno righty Corbin Martin (1-0 with a 4.20 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT) on Friday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

River Cats right-handed reliever John Brebbia struck out two in his third rehab outing of the season.

Johnson went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. His 23 runs not only lead the River Cats, they top Triple-A West.

Reno center fielder Matt Lipka plated three runs, two coming on his game-tying second inning home run.

