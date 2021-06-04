Bees Snap Skid in Tacoma

The Salt Lake Bees snapped a six game losing streak last night with a 10-5 win over the Tacoma Rainiers. The Bees jumped in front early by scoring three runs in the first on an RBI single by Scott Schebler and a two run double by Jake Gatewood. After Tacoma scored a run in the bottom of the first, Salt Lake answered in the second with a solo homer by Preston Palmeiro and an RBI single by Jo Adell. The Rainiers would close to within one, but the Bees would put it away with one in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Salt Lake starter Thomas Pannone (2-2) picked up the win, as he went five innings and allowed four runs, but none in his last two innings. Zac Ryan recorded the last seven outs for his first save of the season. Ryan came into the game with the bases loaded and two outs in seventh and struck out Luis Torrens to get out of the inning. Both Adell and Luis Rengifo came up a homer shy of the cycle with three hits each, with Adell driving in two runs and Rengifo scoring three times. Jake Gatewood added two hits and three runs batted in.

