McCarthy homers, Long dazzles in River Cats defeat
June 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
Reno, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (10-16) were unable to finish off the comeback ignited by first baseman Joe McCarthy, dropping their second-straight game to the first place Reno Aces (18-8).
Down five in the sixth inning, McCarthy launched a towering three-run shot to score shortstop Thairo Estrada and right fielder Jason Krizan. McCarthy's big fly was his fifth in his last seven contests, extended his hitting streak to a team-best nine games, and gave him a team-leading seventh homer.
Reno got out to a 6-1 lead thanks to a few big hits off rehabbing right-hander Tyler Beede (0-3). Beede showed much better command than his last outing, improving his strike percentage from 43.4% to 55.1%. He also cut his walk total in half from six to three.
Home runs by Andrew Young and Henry Ramos, and four RBIs from Seth Beer, three coming on a first-inning double, put the River Cats at an early disadvantage. Beede finished the day with five strikeouts and six earned runs in a season-high four innings and 78 pitches.
Sacramento stayed within striking distance thanks to another dominant performance by left-hander Sam Long. The 25-year-old struck out six and walked one in four innings. The Sacramento State product now has 15 strikeouts in his first 7.2 career Triple-A innings, allowing just one hit and one walk.
The River Cats are rolling with the bullpen on Saturday, with a starter yet to be named. The TBD will be opposed by Reno left-hander Tyler Gilbert (1-0 with a 3.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT) on Saturday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Left fielder Braden Bishop extended his modest hitting streak to four games. He is 8-for-16 over that stretch. The Woodland, Calif. native went 3-for-3 with a walk, his first three-hit game since May 21, 2019 against Fresno as a member of the Tacoma Rainiers.
Catcher Joey Bart added to his highlight reel with a back pick of Beer on second base in the first inning, and by nabbing Josh VanMeter trying to steal second in the seventh.
