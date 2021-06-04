Bees Hit the Road to Play Six-Games against the Tacoma Rainiers.

June 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The 9-15 Salt Lake Bees are heading off to Washington state to face the 13-11 Tacoma Rainiers in a six-game series after wrapping up a home series against the Round Rock Express.

Jo Adell continued to show off his power hitting after blasting his 11th and 12th home runs of the season in the last series. He continues to lead Minor League Baseball in home runs and in second most RBis in the league (23). Adell is hitting .234 on the season with a .634 slugging percentage.

Jake Gatewood had a great series against the Express and was hammering the ball all around Smith's Ballpark. Gatewood had six hits on 21 at bats with two triples and a home run while reaching base safely 10 times. Gatewood has seven home runs this year and is in a three-way tie for third most home runs in Triple-A West.

Second baseman Michael Stephanic was called up to Salt Lake on May 29 from the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas and gave a massive boost to the Bees offense. Stephanic played in two games against Round Rock and had four hits on eight at-bats while reaching base safely nine times and knocked in one RBI.

Second baseman Kean Wong got the call up to the Angels on May 28th and has been swinging a hot bat for Los Angeles. Wong stepped up to the plate 13 times in the last four games against the Oakland A's and the San Francisco Giants and tallied four hits, a double, a triple with one RBI. Wong is batting .308 in the majors.

Dillon Peters was dominant on the mound for the Bees and recorded two quality starts in the Round Rock series. On the first game of the series Peters threw six innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Peters carved up Round Rock on June 1 recording 10 strikeouts on six innings pitched with three earned runs on eight hits. Peters now has the second most strikeouts in Triple-A.

The Tacoma Rainiers just finished a six-game road series with the Triple-A West-West division-leading Reno Aces. Tacoma split the series winning three games and outscored Reno 43-35 at Greater Nevada Field. The Rainiers set a season high for runs scored and runs allowed at 11.

Tacoma pitcher Logan Verrett is now 2-0 on the season. He started against the Aces on Monday and threw seven innings and only gave up one run on five hits with four strikeouts. Verrett has a 1.42 ERA on the season with 12.2 innings pitched and eight strikeouts.

Wyatt Mills picked up his first win of the season for the Rainiers after his start on Tuesday against Reno. Mills threw two innings and struck out five batters and had one earned run on two hits. Tacoma's bullpen relieved Mills and only allowed six hits with three earned runs and added seven strikeouts.

The Rainiers catcher Cal Raleigh is coming off a massive performance at the plate. Raleigh went 15-for-30, hit three home runs, three doubles and had nine RBIs. Raleigh now leads Triple-A West in doubles (11) and extra base hits (17).

The first pitch of the six-game series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Tacoma Rainiers gets underway at Cheney Stadium at 8:05 MT. Tune into the game to hear Steve Klauke broadcast the game on The Zone Sports Network.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.