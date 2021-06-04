OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Sugar Land Skeeters (17-7) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-15)

Game #26 of 120/Home #8 of 60

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Jojanse Torres (0-1, 3.60) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (1-2, 6.86)

Friday, June 4, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in their six-game home series against the Triple-A West-leading Sugar Land Skeeters at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a Fireworks Friday. The Dodgers have won six of their last eight games as well as five of the last six.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight straight runs on the way to an 8-1 series-opening win against the Sugar Land Skeeters in the teams' first-ever meeting Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Dodgers compiled eight runs in the second through sixth innings for their highest run total in a home game this season. Keibert Ruiz and Luke Raley each finished two hits, a double and two RBI to pace OKC's offense. Carlos Asuaje notched a two-run double in the second inning and Zach Reks also finished with two hits. Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Brusdar Graterol each appeared as part of Major League Rehab Assignments as the Dodgers held an opponent to one run for the second time in three games.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (1-2) makes his team-leading fifth start and sixth appearance of the season for OKC tonight...He picked up his first win of 2021 in his last start May 29 in El Paso in OKC's 12-5 victory. He allowed three runs and six hits over a season-high 5.0 innings with one walk and a season-high seven strikeouts. After five of the first nine batters faced reached base, Ramírez was able to turn around his outing and retire 11 of the final 13 batters faced...Ramírez's 28 strikeouts are third-most in the league and are just two off the league lead. He is currently averaging 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25...He was invited to 2020 Summer Camp with the New York Mets after signing a minor league contract with the organization Jan. 8, but did not see any formal game action in 2020...In 2019, Ramírez made appearances in the Majors with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, pitching in 13 total games between the Orioles (four games) and Pirates (nine games). He went 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and notched 27 strikeouts in 24.1 IP...Ramírez is in his 10th pro season after originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011...Tonight is his first career appearance against the Skeeters.

Against the Skeeters: 2021: 1-0 2019: N/A All-time: 1-0 At OKC: 1-0 The Dodgers and Skeeters are meeting for the first of their first of four series (24 games) this season...Triple-A newcomer Sugar Land was previously an independent team and is now the top affiliate of the Houston Astros. The team was established in 2012 and is one of three previously independent teams to become affiliated in 2021 along with the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A East; Twins) and Somerset Patriots (Double-A Northeast; Yankees)...The Skeeters lead Triple-A West and the East Division with 17 wins. Last night the Dodgers handed the Skeeters just their second loss in the past 12 games...Sugar Land's +62 run differential is the best in Triple-A West, and their .297 team batting average and .386 OBP also pace the league. The Sugar Land pitching staff leads Triple-A West with a 3.01 ERA, .204 BAA and 1.20 WHIP...The Astros' Triple-A affiliate was previously in Round Rock (2019-20) and Fresno (2015-18) after a four-year stint in Oklahoma City as the RedHawks from 2011-14. In 2019 with Round Rock, the team went 84-56 and won the American Southern Division as well as American Conference before falling in the PCL Finals to Sacramento. They went 10-6 against OKC...The Skeeters are managed by Mickey Storey, who pitched for OKC in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Rehab Recap: On Thursday, pitcher Tony Gonsolin made the third start of his Major League Rehab Assignment, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts. He threw 60 pitches, including 39 strikes. In his first three outings with OKC, Gonsolin has allowed four runs and six hits over 10.1 innings, with nine strikeouts against three walks. Opponents are batting .162 (6x37) and Gonsolin has a 0.87 WHIP. Gonsolin is currently recovering from right shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the 10-Day IL April 4 and transferred to the 60-day IL May 17...Fellow rehabber Brusdar Graterol appeared in his second game with OKC last night, striking out the side in the seventh inning with 17 pitches, including 14 strikes. He was placed on the 10-day IL April 29 with right forearm tightness and has only made three appearances with LAD this season.

Getting Offensive: The OKC offense scored eight runs last night, setting a new season high for games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. It was also the sixth time in their last 12 games they plated at least eight runs. The Dodgers have now scored at least four runs in eight straight games...The Dodgers' 107 runs and 142 hits since May 20 are the most in Triple-A, while their 103 runs and 134 hits since May 21 are the most in all of the Minors...Through the first 13 games of the season, the Dodgers scored 48 runs (3.7 rpg) with .216/.306/.345 slashline. But over the last 12 games, the team has scored 103 runs (8.6 rpg) and is slashing .301/.388/.526...The Dodgers are 54-for-148 (.365) with runners in scoring position during the last 12 games - including 4-for-11 last night - after starting the season 25-for-110 (.227) with RISP...The Dodgers have drawn 58 walks in the last 12 games, which are the most in Triple-A West.

Cool Hand Luke: Triple-A West Player of the Week Luke Raley continued his offensive tear Thursday night, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Over his last five starts, Raley is 12-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, three homers, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored...Overall he leads the Dodgers with 24 RBI and six homers and his 24 RBI are third-most in Triple-A West despite playing in just 13 of team's 25 games...On Sunday, Raley homered three times last night for the first time in his career and set an OKC team record and new career high with nine RBI. He hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and a grand slam in his next at-bat in the sixth inning for the team's first grand slam of 2021. He hit the team's final homer of the night with a two-run blast in the ninth. Raley reached base five times and scored five runs, becoming the first OKC player to cross the plate five times since Kiké Hernandez on June 20, 2014 at Reno...He now has 21 RBI in his past six starts, including games of four RBI, five RBI and nine RBI...Since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 21, Raley is batting .390 (16x41) with five homers, three doubles, a triple, 13 runs scored and 23 RBI over the 11-game stretch. Since May 23 he leads all players in the Minors or Majors with 23 RBI (10 games).

Rangel Ravelo is the Man of May: Rangel Ravelo was named Triple-A West Player of the Month for May Wednesday after he led the 10-team league in AVG (.417), OBP (.533), SLG (.736) and OPS (1.269). He also ranked among the top-10 league leaders in doubles (T-3rd, 8), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 13), walks (4th, 16), hits (T-5th, 30), total bases (T-5th, 53) and RBI (T-7th, 19)...Ravelo extended his hitting streak to a team season-best nine games last night with a single and scored a run. During the streak, Ravelo is 17-for-31 (.548) with six extra-base hits (three homers), nine RBI and seven walks...Since May 22, Ravelo leads all players in the Minors with a .548 AVG, .641 OBP, .935 SLG and 1.577 OPS, while his 17 hits are tied for fifth...Overall this season, he leads all Triple-A players with a 1.217 OPS, ranks second in OBP (.515), third with a .403 AVG and fourth with a .701 SLG...He leads the Dodgers' offense with 31 hits, eight doubles, 16 walks, nine multi-hit games, ranks second with 19 RBI and is tied for second on the team with five homers...Ravelo struck out in each of his final two plate appearances last night after striking out just once in his previous 48 plate appearances. However, Ravelo still has 16 walks against 11 strikeouts this season in 97 total plate appearances.

Burn Notice: Andy Burns doubled, walked and scored two runs last night. Since May 17, Burns is batting .392 (20x51) with seven doubles, three homers, 16 runs scored and 14 RBI...Burns is the only plaer to appear in each of thet team's 25 games this season, and he is now tied with Zach Reks with a team-high 19 runs scored while his 25 hits are tied for second on the team and his 15 RBI rank third...On Tuesday in El Paso, he tied a career high and set a season high with four hits as part of a 4-for-5 night...He recorded his fifth stolen base of the season last night and ranks tied for sixth in the league in steals.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks extended his current hitting streak to five games as he went 2-for-5 last night with a run and a RBI. During the streak Reks is 9-for-23 with three doubles...His .438 OBP ranks ninth in Triple-A West, while his 19 total runs scored this season are tied for ninth...Overall this season, Reks has reached base in 18 of his 19 games while hitting safely in 16 of his last 18 games. He's slashing .333/.438/.520 with five doubles, three homers, 12 RBI and 19 runs.

Hitters of Note: Keibert Ruiz returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the El Paso series and went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Over his 11 games with OKC this season, he now has nine extra-base hits, scored nine runs and has eight RBI...With his two-run double last night, Carlos Asuaje has now hit safely in 11 straight starts, going 14-for-42 (.333)...Steven Souza Jr. had his four-game hit streak come to an end last night, but he walked twice and now has 14 walks in his first 15 games this season, helping result in a .468 OBP.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have a +39 run differential over the last 12 games (7-5) after posting a -49 run differential over the first 13 games (3-10)...Opponents have scored in the first inning in five straight games, and the team has allowed 29 runs in the first inning this season, marking the highest-scoring inning by opponents in 2021...Yesterday's win snapped a 10-game losing streak in series openers going back to the 2019 season...Thursday's game marked the first time this season neither the Dodgers nor their opponent hit a home run. It was also just the third time in 25 games OKC did not allow a home run...Last night's game clocked in at 3 hours, 17 minutes. Twenty of the team's 24 games have lasted at least three hours, with 14 games going at least 3:20 and seven lasting at least 3:30

