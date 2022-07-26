Stallard and Koepplinger Back for 2nd Seasons in Iowa

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Tuesday forwards Cole Stallard and Josh Koepplinger have re-signed with the club on ECHL contracts for the 2022-23 season. Stallard joined Iowa a few weeks into the 2021-22 campaign and produced 12 goals and 25 points in 60 games (69 PIM). Koepplinger scored three goals for the Heartlanders in 12 games after signing with Iowa in February from the SPHL.

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (5): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, Josh Koepplinger

Defensemen (3): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Jake Stevens

Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "Cole made the most of his opportunity when he joined us early last season and was able to carve out a role for himself on our team. We like his size and as he got more comfortable with our level we saw him adjust, improve, and find ways to get himself in scoring positions. We're happy he'll be able to take the next step on his professional path here in Iowa. Josh earned the right to get in the lineup by sticking to his improvement process and showing us he could score some goals and contribute. This is an important off-season for him to continue working on the details that'll help him be an ECHL player every day."

Stallard fast facts

Last season was his first full campaign in the ECHL and his third year of professional hockey. Stallard produced 27 professional goals at the SPHL level from 2019-21 before signing with Iowa. A graduate of SUNY-Plattsburgh, he tallied 39 goals and 67 points (104 games) for the school and started his professional career in fall 2019. The 6-foot-2, 220-lb., right-handed shot is a native of Woodstock, Georgia. He grew up skating in the Atlanta suburbs.

"We had a great core group last season and we just fell a little bit short getting into the playoffs," Stallard said. "But for us we have a lot of returning pieces, young group and a brand-new facility. Everyone is going to come back with a little more experience and knowing what it takes to win in this division because it's a tough division where you can't take nights off."

Koepplinger fast facts

The fourth-year professional stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 201 pounds. Last season, besides his time with the Heartlanders, the 27-year-old potted six goals (14 pts.) in 14 SPHL games and had a five-game stint with ECHL Jacksonville.

Koepplinger is a Saginaw, MI native and attended NCAA DIII Lawrence University from 2015-19.

"When I was talking with Coach Derek Damon earlier this summer it made me really excited to get back there," Koepplinger said. "We went on that nice winning streak as soon as I got there last season and I want to help the team make that push this season. It's a good feeling knowing in the offseason what your plans are for the fall so you're focused on your workouts and where your landing spot is going to be. For me, now it's all eyes on training and getting better this summer."

