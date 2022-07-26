K-Wings Sign Versatile Josh Victor

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the signing of forward / defensemen Josh Victor for the 2022-23 season.

Victor, 28, is heading into his fourth professional season and played 29 games with the Wheeling Nailers last season.

"I'm ecstatic for this opportunity," Victor said. "The coaches, players & fan base all expect to win, and I can't wait to be a part of this electric atmosphere."

The 6-foot 4-inch, 212 pound, two-way player is exactly what the K-Wings were looking for in position availability, skill and grit.

"Josh worked his way into an everyday player in the ECHL last year," said Nick Bootland, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He played in our division and plays a hard-nosed style of hockey. Most importantly, Josh is as team first as they come."

Victor spent time in both the ECHL (Atlanta, Wheeling) and the SPHL (Quad City, Fayetteville and Macon) over the last three seasons (1G, 10A, +22 and 116 PIM). In 2021-22, Victor registered one assist, 34 PIM and was minus-2.

The Round Rock, Texas native skated four years at Fitchburg State University prior to turning pro after his senior season in 2018-19, playing in 106 games (2G, 23A and 117 PIM). Victor also was named team captain for his final campaign with the Falcons.

