Defenseman Nolan Kneen Returns

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Nolan Kneen for the 2022-2023 season.

Nolan Kneen played in 31 games with the Americans last season and had 12 points (5 goals and 7 assists). The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound blueliner had his first American Hockey League callup last season playing in 18 games with the Charlotte Checkers. Kneen contributed six points during his time with Charlotte.

Kneen put up big offensive numbers during his time in junior hockey with both Saskatoon and Kamloops, including 40 points in 61 games during his final season in the Western Hockey League.

The Americans open the regular season on the road this year with back-to-back games in Tulsa and Wichita on October 21st and 22nd. The home opener is on Saturday, October 29th.

