Nailers Sign Three New Players

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce three more player signings for the 2022-23 season, bringing their total to 16. Wheeling has signed forward Griffin Lunn, as well as defensemen Dilan Peters and Zach Wilkie.

Lunn, 24, is making the jump to the pro game, after finishing his four-year collegiate career at Colgate University. Griffin saw his production increase during all four of his seasons with the Raiders, and he punctuated that in 2021-22, as he finished third on the team with 12 goals, and tied for fifth with 19 points. For his career, the Lockport, New York native accumulated 20 goals, 23 assists, and 43 points in 121 games. Lunn was an member of the ECAC All-Academic Team all four years, and he was teammates with former Nailer Jared Cockrell during his first two seasons. Additionally, Griffin played junior hockey with Matthew Quercia and Davis Bunz.

"Griffin is a player who had a breakout year as a senior at Colgate," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is cut from the same cloth as Jared Cockrell - he can really skate, he plays physical, and he has a good shot. We are excited to see what he can do as a pro."

Peters, 21, is coming off of a season of U Sports, as he attended Lakehead University in 2021-22. Dilan played a physical style for the Thunderwolves, as he amassed 65 penalty minutes in 12 games. Prior to that, the Sarnia, Ontario native played two seasons of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Shreveport Mudbugs and St. Cloud Norsemen. Peters finished tied for eighth on the Mudbugs with a +13 rating during the 2019-20 season, and also ranked sixth with 82 penalty minutes. Dilan is one of the tallest players signed by the Nailers this summer at 6-foot-6.

"Dilan is a big, physical defenseman, who skates well, and has a lot of rawness to his game," Army said. "We want to help him develop, as he has a lot of potential to help us this year and in the future."

Wilkie, 25, is entering his second professional season, after winning a President's Cup Championship as a rookie with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen. Zach tallied three goals, 24 assists, and 27 points in 50 regular season games with the Rivermen, then added five points in ten playoff contests. The Villa Park, Illinois native also brought plenty of physicality to Peoria, as he ranked fifth in the SPHL with 148 penalty minutes. Wilkie earned a pair of call-ups to the ECHL, as he skated in two games each with the Allen Americans and South Carolina Stingrays. Prior to turning pro, Zach played two seasons of U Sports Hockey at Laurentian University, as well as five seasons of junior hockey - four in the OHL and one in the OJHL. He was teammates with former Nailers Blake Siebenaler and Graham Knott, while playing for the Niagara IceDogs.

"Zach is coming off of winning a championship in the SPHL, and he has a lot of qualities that we take pride in," said Army. "He plays hard, he isn't shy, and I was impressed with his mentality when I spoke with him about coming to Wheeling."

The Wheeling Nailers will begin their 31st season on Saturday, October 22nd, when they host the Toledo Walleye at 7:10. Season memberships are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

