Everblades Bring Back Forward Levko Koper

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Levko Koper to return for the 2022-23 season. Koper will be entering his fifth season with the Blades.

Koper, 31, totaled 12 goals and a career-high in assists (29) in 57 games during the 2021-22 campaign. Koper tied for fourth place in two-point games for the Blades with eight. In the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs, Koper played in all 20 games, where he tallied five goals and six assists.

The Edmonton, Alberta native started with the Blades during the 2016-17 season, where he tallied four goals and six assists in the playoffs. He spent the 2017-18 season with the Straubing Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). Koper played for HC Innsbruck and HC Banska Bystrica of the Evesham Ball Hockey League (EBHL) and Slovakia, respectively, during the 2018-19 season. Koper returned to the Everblades for the 2019-20 season.

Koper became a key asset to the team in 2019, tallying 10 goals and 23 assists in 43 games. In addition, he achieved a career-high 14 goals and 18 assists in 63 games in 2020-21. In the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Koper scored five goals in five games.

Before going pro, Koper attended the University of Alberta from 2011-16. Koper completed his collegiate career scoring over 25 points in all five seasons. The Golden Bears won the Canada West conference title in 2012-13, and 2014-15. During his tenure with the Golden Bears, Koper captured back-to-back USports championships in 2014 and 2015. In 140 regular season games, Koper finished with 51 goals and 88 assists. He ended his collegiate playoff career with seven goals and eight assists in 19 games.

The Everblades will open their Silver Anniversary season and the defense of the 2022 Kelly Cup on the road on Friday, October 21 against the Atlanta Gladiators. The Blades home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 when the Jacksonville Icemen skate into Hertz Arena for a 7:00 pm matchup.

