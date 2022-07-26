Mavericks Sign Defenseman Jordan Sambrook

July 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed defenseman Jordan Sambrook.

Sambrook joins Jake Jaremko and Dalton Gally as the third piece of a futures trade with the Florida Everblades for Darik Angeli during the 2021-22 season. Sambrook, a six-foot-three, 205 pound defenseman from Markham, Ontario, Canada recently helped the Everblades to a Kelly Cup Championship during the past 2021-22 season. He recorded 20 points on 2 goals and 18 assists in 61 games played with the Everblades. In the playoffs, Sambrook scored twice and added an assist in 20 games. Sambrook finished as the Everblades fourth highest point scoring defenseman in his second season with the team. Sambrook got his taste of the AHL as well last season, as he appeared in two games for the Charlotte Checkers.

"Jordan is an impactful defenseman that can change the game," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He has a heavy shot and plays a hard-nosed game with skill. He was integral to the Everblades Kelly Cup Championship, and we are so very happy to have him coming to Mavs Country."

"This is another big signing for our back end," said Mavericks Assistant Coach, Riley Weselowski. "Jordan is the third and final player that came to us in the Darik Angeli trade and is fresh off his first full year of pro hockey, which ended with a Kelly Cup. By the end of the season, he was a top defenseman on that championship team and is developing into an excellent professional. Originally a draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, Jordan adds size and a heavy shot to our defensive core. He is a great skater and will be relied upon in all situations."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m". at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.