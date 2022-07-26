Defenseman Eric Williams Re-Signs with Admirals
July 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday afternoon that defenseman Eric Williams has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.
Williams, 27, enters his fourth full season as a professional in 2022-23 and his second straight stint with the Admirals.
The Newmarket, ONT native played in 36 games with Norfolk last season, registering 11 points (2g, 9a). He started the season with a point in seven straight games. Williams also received a call-up to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on two occasions during the season. He played 24 games with the Wolves, posting 6 points (all of them assists) and a +7 rating.
"We are very excited that Eric is coming back to be part of our defensive core," said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Rod Taylor. "Offensively, he has a great ability to put himself into very good scoring opportunities. He is also very good at making decisions on getting out of our zone and joining the rush. I think we are going to see big things from him this year."
Williams signed with the Admirals for the 2020-21 campaign. But Norfolk ultimately opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 policy. He would spend the season playing with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Indy Fuel.
The 2019-20 season was Williams' strongest season as a professional. He suited up for the Utah Grizzlies and was second on the team amongst defensemen in points with 23 (7g, 16a). Before turning pro, the six-foot one-inch, 200-pound defenseman won two conference championships with Northeastern University (NCAA) and played in 156 career games with 57 points (18g, 39a).
