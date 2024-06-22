St. Louis CITY SC Sign Missouri Native John Klein to First-Team Contract

June 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC signed Columbia, Missouri native and midfielder John Klein to a first-team contract through the end of 2024 with club options in 2025 and 2026. Klein made two first-team appearances this season as a CITY2 player.

"We are proud to promote John to the first team after all his hard work," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Coach Murphy and CITY2 has had a strong season so far and their success breeds success from within to make the pathway from second team to first team stronger and seamless."

Klein, 24, recorded his fourth career MLS appearance for St. Louis last Wednesday against the Colorado Rapids. He tallied two MLS appearances last season for CITY SC. He is having another strong season at CITY2 with four goals and two assists in 12 matches. In the last year-and-a-half with CITY2, Klein has tallied 17 goals and six assists in 41 matches played.

Klein was selected by St. Louis CITY SC with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft following his standout career at Saint Louis University. In 88 total games for the Billikens, Klein recorded 29 goals and 27 assists. Following the 2022 season, he was named Atlantic 10 Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Year. His play helped SLU reach the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals in 2021 and the NCAA Tournament Second Round in 2022.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signed John Klein to a first-team contract through the end of 2024 with club options in 2025 and 2026.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.