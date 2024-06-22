Huntsville City FC to Hit the Road to Face FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, June 23

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will reach the midpoint of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. CT when it visits FC Cincinnati 2 at NKU Stadium at Highland Heights, Ky.

Here are five things to know for Sunday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

The Boys in Blue are unbeaten all-time against FC Cincinnati 2, with a 1W-0L-1D, 1SOW record. Huntsville earned a 1-0 win the last time the two sides met on Aug. 6, 2024 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, with Nebiyou Perry scoring the match's only goal.

Huntsville midfielder Ollie Wright's strike against FC Cincinnati 2 on Apr. 9, 2023 earned him MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchweek 3, the first weekly award Huntsville received. Wright took possession of the ball and dribbled towards the net before firing the ball just inside the far post from well outside the 18-yard box.

Forward Forster Ajago made his MLS debut this week, subbing on in the 85th minute of parent club Nashville SC's 2-1 win over Toronto FC on June 19. Additionally, midfielder Isaiah Jones, NSC's second homegrown player signing, became the first such player in franchise history to dress for an MLS match.

Newly acquired forward Jordan Knight is eligible to make his Huntsville City FC debut on Sunday. The 21-year-old comes to Huntsville following more than two years with Columbus Crew 2, where he made 42 appearances and 16 starts. The forward has five appearances in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and won the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Cup. This season, Knight has made four starts, including in Columbus' 4-3 win over Huntsville City FC on March 30 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Fans who cannot make it to Kentucky for Sunday's match can see the game at the club's official watch party at Back Forty Beer Company (3254 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801). Attendees can watch the match, enjoy live music, and buy HCFC merchandise, including dog collars, leashes, bandanas, and pint glasses.

