Huntsville City FC Acquires Forward Jordan Knight in Transfer with Columbus Crew 2

June 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today two transactions: the acquisition of forward Jordan Knight from Columbus Crew 2 and the recalling of defender Nick DePuy from his loan with Memphis 901 FC. Knight is eligible to make his HCFC debut on Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. CT at FC Cincinnati 2.

Knight joins Huntsville following 42 appearances and 16 starts with Crew 2 since his debut in 2022. This season, the twenty-one-year-old has made four starts, including in Crew 2's match against Huntsville City FC on March 30 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

The forward has also made five appearances in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, scoring an equalizer for Columbus in the 109th minute of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals in a 6-4 win over Toronto FC II and subbing on in the closing minutes of the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Cup as Columbus defeated St. Louis CITY2 to win the inaugural championship.

Fans can watch the Boys in Blue in action on Sunday at the club's official watch party at Back Forty Beer Company (3254 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801).

JORDAN KNIGHT

Position: ForwardÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Height: 6'3"Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Weight: 170 lbsÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Birthdate: June 13, 2002

Age:Ã¢â¬Â¯21Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Nationality: Canada

Last Club: Columbus Crew 2 (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF JUNE 22, 2024Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Goalkeeper: Simon Jillson

Defenders: Fernando Ciceron, Kessy Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Will Perkins, Tomás Ritondale, and Joel Sangwa

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Jonathan Bolaños, Brennan Creek, Isaiah Johnston, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande, Sergi Oriol, Axel Picazo and Ollie Wright

Forwards: Maximus Ekk, Jordan Knight, and Tyler Pasnik

