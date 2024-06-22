Colorado Rapids 2 Go Two Matches Unbeaten in Preparation for First Match against Houston Dynamo 2
June 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 (2-8-3, 10 pts.) will face off against Houston Dynamo 2 (2-6-4, 11 pts.) for the first time this season on Sunday, June 23. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MT (MLSNEXTPro.com) at SaberCats Stadium.
Rapids 2 have gone two matches unbeaten for the first time this season after earning back-to-back draws against Austin FC II and Ventura County FC.
The team's latest match saw Colorado earn a point in a 2-2 result against Ventura County. The visitors were the first to get on the board with a goal just before the half from Isaiah Parente. Following the halftime break, the Rapids came out on the front foot and found an opportunity to bring the game level in the 51st minute. Midfielder Facundo Núñez weaved his way through defenders, taking a shot that ricocheted off the post and to the feet of forward Alec Díaz who finished the shot with ease. Díaz's goal marked his third of the season, placing him second on the team for goals scored in 2024.
The second goal for the Rapids came in the 63nd minute when academy player Noah Strellnauer found Marlon Vargas at the top of the box who placed his shot to the near post with pace. Vargas brought his season total to six goals, which tied him for the fourth-most goals in the league.
The final goal of the match came during the 78th minute off the boot of Aaron Bibout, sending both sides to a shootout to decide the winner of the extra point. Ultimately, Ventura County took home two points on the night, winning the shootout in a 2-4 contest.
Houston currently sits one point ahead of the Rapids in the Western Conference standings having only won two matches this season. The team's last match against St. Louis saw the Texas-side remain scoreless over 90 minutes, finishing the match in a 1-0 loss to the home side.
The all-time record between Houston and Colorado stands at an even 2-2-1. The two sides last met in August of 2023 and battled to a 3-1 result in Houston's favor. Former First Team player Diego Rubio was the lone goal scorer of the match.
A win or a draw and shootout win in this weekend's match would mean that the Rapids would jump Dynamo 2 in the Western Conference standings and recorded their longest unbeaten run of the season thus far.
