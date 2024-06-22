Carolina Core FC Get Past Chattanooga FC in Thriller

June 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC edged past fellow MLSNP independent side Chattanooga FC, 2-1, on Saturday evening. CCFC midfielder Facundo Canete would continue his great run of form by scoring the first goal of the match in the fourth minute of the match. The Argentine received a pass from winger Carlos Mario Diaz, took a touch, and fired a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner of the goal. The opening goal was Canete's third of the MLSNP season. After creating a number of chances, CCFC doubled their lead with a goal by forward Josuha Rodriguez. After a blazing run down the left flank, Jathan Juarez squared the ball across the goal to Rodriguez for an easy tap-in. The goal was Rodriguez's second of the MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Chattanooga FC winger Jalen James would score a consolation goal in the 76th minute of the match. The Foxes held on late to earn their second win of the MLSNP season.

Facundo Canete continues great run of form by winning MOTM

In another outstanding performance, midfielder Facundo Canete was voted Man of the Match against Chattanooga FC, scoring the first goal of the game in the fourth minute of the match. This would be Canete's third goal of the season, as well as his second Man of the Match honor in the last three matches. Canete would also register five shots in the game, with three of them being on target, the most from one player in the game.

CCFC midfielder Alenga Charles earns first MLSNP start

Carolina Core FC midfielder Alenga Charles earned his first MLS NEXT Pro start on Saturday night against Chattanooga FC. The Tanzania-native played the full 90 minutes in central midfield, recording a pass accuracy of 92.3%. Alenga's efforts were vital to The Foxes earning their second win of the MLSNP season.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Christian Diaz, Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas; Carlos Mario Diaz, Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo, Jathan Juarez; Jacob Evans (Jesus Orejuela - 90+3'), Facundo Canete (Aryeh Miller - 90+8'); Josuha Rodriguez (Yekeson Subah - 68').

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Tyler Freeman, Drake Hadeed, Luis Lugo, Papa Ndoye, Jeremiah White IV.

Chattanooga FC - Jean Antoine; Farid Sar-Sar (Jesse Williams - 46'), Anatolie Prepelita, Duván Viáfara, Joseph Perez (Milo Garvanian - 46'); Alex McGrath, Jude Ekow Arthur (Carlos Rivas - 86'), Andrés Jiménez (Luis García Sosa - 70'); Taylor Gray, Mehdi Ouamri, Min-Jae Kwak (Jalen James - 46').

Substitutes not used - Robert Screen, Callum Watson, Ethan Koren, Jonathan Burke.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC travels to Huntsville City FC on Friday, June 28 at Wicks Family Field. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Chattanooga FC

Saturday - Finley Stadium (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Carolina Core FC record: 2-7-3 (11 points - 14th in East)

Chattanooga FC record: 6-3-6 (28 points - 2nd in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 2 0 2

Chattanooga FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Facundo Canete (Carlos Mario Diaz) - 4'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (Jathan Juarez) - 29'

CFC: Jalen James (Anatolie Prepelita) - 76'

Misconduct Summary:

CFC: Anatolie Prepelita (caution) - 33'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 33'

CFC: Min-Jae Kwak (caution) - 35'

CFC: Alex McGrath (caution) - 39'

CFC: Jude Ekow Arthur (caution) - 45+2'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (caution) - 57'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (caution) - 71'

CFC: Duván Viáfara (caution) - 79'

CCFC: Carlos Mario Diaz (caution) - 82'

CFC: Taylor Gray (caution) - 82'

CFC: Anatolie Prepelita (ejection) - 90'

CCFC: Alex Sutton (caution) - 90+7'

Referee: Olvin Olvia

Assistant Referees: Katarzyna Wasiak, Josh Lampkins

Fourth Official: Dorian Del Toro

Weather: Sunny, 90 degrees

Attendance: 3,867

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 4th minute: A pass from goalkeeper Alex Sutton found the feet of Carlos Mario Diaz, who took the ball down the wing and squared it to Facundo Canete, who turned past the defender and drilled a shot into the bottom left corner. The goal serves as Canete's third of the season.

CCFC - Joshua Rodriguez, 28th minute: A dynamic run down the left wing by Jathan Juarez is capitalized on, as he squared the ball to Josuha Rodriguez, who tapped the ball into the open net. This is Rodriguez's second goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season, and his second goal in the last two games.

CFC: Jalen James, 76th minute: Winger Jalen James cuts inside and beats Alex Sutton at his near post to make it 2-1.

