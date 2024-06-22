Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC

June 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have signed David Vazquez to a short-term agreement. The 18-year-old Union Academy product will be available for the club's match tonight against FC Cincinnati. Vazquez previously signed short-term agreements ahead of the Union's matches against Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati. Vazquez, who signed with Union II earlier this year before signing a first team contract in April, is an off-roster Homegrown player.

Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may roster up to four Short-Term Agreements per MLS league season match, so long as they are Homegrown Players of Players earning less than or equal to the MLS Senior Minimum Salary with the affiliate. The number will be reduced to one player per MLS league season match after Roster Freeze (inclusive of MLS Cup Playoffs).

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder David Vazquez to a short-term agreement on June 22, 2024.

Name: David Vazquez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 142.5

Born: February 22, 2006

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Citizenship: United States

