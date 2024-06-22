St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley, Jayden Reid and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2

June 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC signed forward Brendan McSorley and defenders Jayden Reid and Michael Wentzel on a short-term loan agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team St Louis CITY2. McSorley, Reid and Wentzel will be available for Saturday's MLS match against Atlanta United at 7:30 p.m. CT at CITYPARK.

Wentzel is making his fourth call up and will have no more opportunities to be called up after Saturday's match. McSorley earned his second call up of the season. Reid earned his first call up of 2024.

Wentzel, 22, has captained CITY2 to a strong 9-2-2 record this year. He has anchored a backline to five clean sheets and has started and played the full 90 minutes for 10 of the 14 matches.

McSorley made his MLS debut against the Colorado Rapids last Wednesday. He has started 12 matches for CITY2 and tallied two goals. The Randolph, New Jersey native played four seasons at Providence College, accruing 23 goals and five assists in 62 matches played. He had his most promising collegiate season as a senior, starting all 17 matches and amassing 11 goals and one assist.

Reid, 22, is a former member of the Red Bulls Academy and was signed as the 29th Red Bulls Homegrown on Dec. 21, 2022. Since joining CITY2, he has started all 13 matches and has tallied two assists as a left back. The Elmont, New York, native started 15 matches and played a total of 21 for New York Red Bulls II last year.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.

An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has signed forward Brendan McSorley and defenders Jayden Reid and Michael Wentzel on a short-term loan agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team St Louis CITY2.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.