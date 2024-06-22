Revolution II Host Crown Legacy FC on Sunday

HOOKSETT, N.H. - New England Revolution II (4-7-2; 16 pts.) continue their two-game homestand this weekend, hosting Crown Legacy FC (4-5-3; 17 pts.) on Sunday night at Southern New Hampshire University's Mark A. Ouellette Stadium. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET, with Mark Schoenster calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New England enters Matchweek 15 following a 1-0 clean sheet victory over New York Red Bulls II last Friday in New Hampshire. Brazilian midfielder Maciel provided all the scoring Revolution II needed in the winning effort, opening his 2024 account with a highlight-reel goal from long distance for the winning tally. Maciel's right-footed stunner was voted MLS NEXT Pro's Goal of the Matchweek 14, marking the second consecutive week a Revolution II player collected the award (Patrick Leal- Matchweek 13). Maciel remains one of three players to continue to appear in every match for Revolution II this season, along midfielders with Patrick Leal and Gevork Diarbian.

On the defensive end, New England's backline registered its first shutout performance of the 2024 campaign last weekend. Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn backstopped New England with a four-save effort, including a diving save in the final minutes to help seal the victory. Gunn now owns a 3-3-1 record across seven appearances in his first professional campaign.

Revolution II and Crown Legacy FC will meet for the second time this season. Crown Legacy FC leads the all-time series 2-1-0, including a 2-1 victory in the first meeting of the 2024 campaign on May 8. Revolution II defender Joshua Bolma netted his first goal of the season in the defeat. Crown Legacy enters Matchweek 15 following a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia Union 2 last Thursday.

Matchweek 15: Revolution II vs. Crown Legacy FC

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mark A. Ouellette Stadium (Hooksett, N.H.)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Mark Schoenster

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST CROWN LEGACY FC: Revolution II are tied for seventh leaguewide in assists, with 21 total. M Patrick Leal is tied for seventh among MLS NEXT Pro for key passes (24). M Luka Borovic building on his career-high seven shots from last week's match against New York Red Bulls II. D Tiago Suarez suiting up for his 10th start this season with Revolution II. M Maciel building on his goal-scoring performance in last weekend's 1-0 win. M Gevork Diarbian continuing to lead his team in shots and shots on target. The Cranston, R.I. native currently ranks fourth in the league with 33 shots and 16 on target. GK JD Gunn earning his eighth start in net following his first professional clean sheet performance last weekend. Revolution II building on its 4-1-1 home record this season.

