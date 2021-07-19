St. Joseph's Health, Heart Health Awareness Night Scheduled for October 1st

July 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - St. Joseph's Health, Heart Health Awareness Night, featuring a Ted and Amy bobblehead giveaway and a postgame fireworks extravaganza, has been rescheduled for Friday, October 1st when the Syracuse Mets host the Buffalo Bisons at NBT Bank Stadium at 6:35 p.m. The promotion was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 17th, but Saturday's game was postponed.

Fans with tickets for Saturday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Saturday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Tickets for Syracuse Mets home games through August 1st are currently available. Fans can purchase tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at syracusemets.com. Tickets for Syracuse Mets home games from August 17th to October 3rd will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 23rd at 10 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.