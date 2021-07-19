Bulls Continue Homestand with Bark in the Park, Christmas in July, Two Fireworks Shows

DURHAM, NC - The Bulls are set to continue their twelve-game homestand by starting a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, on Tuesday, July 20. The series features Bark in the Park (July 21), Beats, Brews and Baseball (July 22), Olympics Night with Friday Night Fireworks (July 23), Saturday Night Fireworks (July 24), and Christmas in July Weekend (July 24-25).

Tuesday, July 20 vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Tuesday Night Baseball: Enjoy a beautiful night for baseball at the DBAP as the Bulls return home to begin their six-game series versus the Charlotte Knights.

Stranger Things Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches' jerseys will be auctioned off starting on Tuesday through Friday at 9:00pm on DurhamBulls.com, with proceeds benefitting the United Way of the Greater Triangle.

Wednesday, July 21 vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome to join their owners in Outfield Reserve Seating and the Home Run Hill at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with proceeds from dog tickets going to Second Chance Pet Adoption. Dogs must be kept on leashes six feet or less.

Ripken The Bat Dog Appearance presented by Sit Means Sit Dog Training Apex: The Bulls' spokesdog Ripken will also be in attendance throughout the evening courtesy of Sit Means Sit Dog Training Apex.

Thursday, July 22 vs Charlotte (6:35pm) presented by Foothills Brewing

Beats, Brews & Baseball: Jason Adamo will be performing outside the Blue Cross NC front gates from 5:30 p.m. until just before first pitch. Fans can also purchase a beer flight from the 42 Bar at Jackie's Landing.

Friday, July 23 vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Biomerieux: The skies will ignite with a post-game fireworks show at the DBAP courtesy of Biomerieux.

Olympics Night: With the Tokyo Olympics set to begin, the Bulls celebrate the Olympic Games. Forge Fencing will be on hand for a fencing demonstration as part of the evening's festivities.

Food Trucks Weekend: Local food trucks will be in attendance on the Diamond View Concourse in right field throughout the game.

Stranger Things Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches' jerseys will be auctioned off online, with bidding ending Friday night at 9:00pm, with proceeds benefitting the United Way of the Greater Triangle.

Saturday, July 24 vs Charlotte (6:35pm) presented by EmergeOrtho

Christmas in July Weekend: The Bulls celebrate the halfway mark to the most wonderful time of the year with Durham Bulls Athletic Park decorated for Christmas. The big guy himself Santa is also scheduled to be in attendance.

Food Trucks Weekend: Local food trucks will be in attendance on the Diamond View Concourse in right field throughout the game.

Post-Game Fireworks Show: Post-game fireworks shows return following Saturday evening contests at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Sunday, July 25 vs Charotte (5:05pm) presented by United Way of the Greater Triangle

Christmas in July Weekend: The Bulls celebrate the halfway mark to the most wonderful time of the year with Durham Bulls Athletic Park decorated for Christmas. The big guy himself Santa is also scheduled to be in attendance.

Character Appearance: We wouldn't touch him with a 39-and-a-half foot pole, but the Grinch will be in attendance on Sunday evening, along with Cindy Lou Who from Whoville.

Food Trucks Weekend: Local food trucks will be in attendance on the Diamond View Concourse in right field throughout the game.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids will be able to run the bases after the game with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all remaining 2021 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

