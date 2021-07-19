Bats to Host Hot Dog Eating Contest Wednesday, July 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are hosting a hot dog eating contest with local media celebrities for National Hot Dog Day this Wednesday, July 21. The contest will take place at the Miller Time Taphouse (concourse behind right-center field) at Louisville Slugger Field between games of the Bats' doubleheader against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals).

Contestants will have five minutes to devour as many hot dogs as possible (buns included). The top three eaters will receive a special trophy to honor their accomplishment, while all other contestants will be presented with a slightly-less-special certificate for their participation.

In the event of a first-place tie, there will be a "Hot Dog Off" to determine the winner. The contestant who eats a final, bonus hot dog the quickest will then be crowned the 2021 Louisville Bats Hot Dog Eating champion.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday and first pitch for Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 5:30 p.m. Please note, fans must have a ticket to Wednesday's game to see the hot dog eating contest.

Bats in-game host Kobi Kearney will emcee the event.

The Bats' 2021 Hot Dog Eating Contest includes the following media outlets/personalities:

Courier Journal: Participant TBD

ESPN 680/105.7: Nick Valvano

93.9 the 'Ville: Jack Grossman

iHeartMedia: Dwight Witten

WAVE3: Sean Baute, Jerrica Valtierra

WDRB: Participant TBD

WHAS11: Participant TBD

WLKY: Andrew Chernoff

**hot dogs provided by Centerplate**

One lucky fan will also be randomly selected from the Bats' online entry form to participate in the hot dog eating contest.

