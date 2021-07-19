This Week at Victory Field, July 20-25

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians continue their 12-game homestand with another six-game series beginning Tuesday, July 20 against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers).

Fireworks follow Friday's game which leads into the weekend with two giveaways - a Black Widow bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,500 fans through the gates on Saturday, July 24 and a Color Your Own Drawstring Bag for the first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members on Sunday, July 25. To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

The Indians hosted the Mud Hens from May 11-16 during its first homestand of the 2021 season and won five of six games in the series.

Tuesday, July 20 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS

- Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Wednesday, July 21 at 1:35 PM

Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

- Schedule that "off-site" meeting or enjoy a business lunch at The Vic with baseball under the sun.

- Gates open at 12:30 PM.

Thursday, July 22 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Circle City Night

- The best alternate jersey in professional baseball will be on display as the Indians wear Circle City jerseys during every Thursday home game to rep the 317.

Friday, July 23 at 7:05 PM

Friday Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

- Stick around and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show immediately following the game.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Saturday, July 24 at 7:05 PM

MARVEL Super Hero Night and Jersey Auction presented by Elements Financial

- The Indians will wear specialty Black Widow jerseys which will be auctioned off during the game to raise money for Indianapolis Indians Charities.

- Add to your collection and be one of the first 2,500 fans through the gates to receive a Black Widow bobblehead.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Sunday, July 25 at 1:35 PM

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission while Knot Hole Kids Club members may run the bases postgame.

- The first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members can pick up a Color Your Own Drawstring Bag at the IHSAA Display located behind Section 108 while supplies last.

- Gates open at 12:30 PM.

