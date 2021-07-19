Homestand Highlights: Two Giveaways Headline Series vs. Norfolk

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field to host a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides from July 20-25. The homestand includes Summer Splash Down (12:05 p.m. on July 21), a Mike Soroka Bobblehead giveaway on Thirsty Thursday (July 22), Wizards & Wands on Fireworks Friday (July 23), Ronald Acuña Jr. Stripers Road Jersey T-Shirt giveaway (July 24), and Chopper's Birthday (July 25).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 20 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, July 21 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

Summer Splash Down: Area youth camps will be in attendance for a special matinee game.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14.

Thursday, July 22 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Mike Soroka Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind bobblehead featuring former Stripers pitcher and 2019 National League All-Star Mike Soroka.

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Friday, July 23 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wizards & Wands: Join the Stripers for a world of baseball and spells as we celebrate the magical stories we love.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display will follow the game.

Saturday, July 24 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Stripers Road Jersey T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive road jersey t-shirt (medium and extra-large only) sporting Acuña Jr.'s No. 24 (his Gwinnett number), presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Sunday, July 25 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Chopper's Birthday: Join Blooper and other local mascots in celebrating the best groundhog in baseball.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

