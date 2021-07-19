WooSox to Begin to Address the 305 Suggestions and Comments from Fans at Open House

WORCESTER, MA - WooSox Fans offered 305 suggestions and comments to the club at the inaugural "Open House" at Polar Park on Saturday, July 10, and the club has begun to address them. The first of 10 examples of suggestions was the request to move the popular Coney Island Hot Dogs stand to the main concourse near first base. The day of the move, Friday, July 16, the Worcester icon set a sales record

"It's amazing how much smarter you can seem when you simply listen to your fans," said WooSox Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino, who spearheaded the Open House, also dubbed "Suggestion Saturday." "We built this ballpark with the input of 877 ideas garnered at 21 Fan Planning Sessions, and now we will refine and improve this ballpark with hundreds more."

A second theme, improved lighting under the Madison Street and Green Street bridges, was broached with city officials, also this past Friday, July 16. Ver batim comments from fans were read aloud to City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. and members of his staff.

Fans with disabilities praised the many elements that address their needs, and added a request for more distance between the backs of wheelchairs and the fans in General Admission areas on the concourse. The club has added a blue line behind the chairs to limit the degree of hovering.

A fourth suggestion was more signage guiding fans to the ballpark from the 21 garages and parking lots in the immediate downtown neighborhood. The city will work with the club to do so.

A common request was for more maps and signage inside the park, detailing where various food options are located, and identifying various "selfie-stops." Among the spots that are popular for "Instagram Moments" are statues of Ted Williams and Casey at the Bat, as well as the giant bobblehead of "Mistah Wistah from the Worcester Worcesters," dressed in the uniform the National Leaguers wore in the early 1880s.

Food requests include cotton candy, fried dough, and iced coffee. The club is exploring these additions with its concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering.

Another suggestion was a pre-game video demonstrating emergency evacuation procedures. The club will create one, and has implemented a Polar Park Security Hotline, 508-300-9001.

Fans also seek the display of the name of the reliever earlier on the right-centerfield Pitchers Board. The club will ask ANC, the manufacturer to expedite that process.

Requests abounded to know where to find NESN Plus on their Spectrum cable system. The club will work with Spectrum to clarify its location.

Even before a week dotted with rain, one fan suggested a retractable dome.

In response to that last one, Lucchino added, "All ideas will be considered, but not all ideas will be adopted."

Beyond these 10 examples, the club received more detailed feedback from members of the disability community. As a result, WooSox front office members today (Monday) attended workshops on Disability Etiquette.

"We are proud of the ballpark and its resonance with Worcester," Lucchino said. "Fans are telling us that we have hit the 'sweet spot' in our efforts to build a ballpark that looks and feels and smells and tastes like Worcester. But ballparks are living organisms, and we want to make it even more pleasing, both for city residents and for the thousands who are coming from all over a new, broad region."

The process of examining these suggestions will continue throughout the second half of the season.

