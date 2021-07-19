WooSox Game on Sunday Suspended Again

Today's (Sunday's) Triple-A East game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) at Polar Park has been suspended due to the threat of inclement weather with the game scoreless after 5-innings. The game had been suspended on Saturday in the top of the 2nd inning due to heavy rains.

The twice-suspended game will resume when Scranton/WB returns to Polar Park for a series from August 17-22. Sunday's regularly-scheduled game that was to follow will also be made-up during that series.

Fans holding tickets for today (Sunday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

The WooSox will be off on Monday before opening a 7-game series (in 6-days) at Lehigh Valley starting this Tuesday at 7:05 pm and continuing through July 25. Worcester will return to Polar Park for a 6-game series against the Buffalo Bisons from July 27 - August 1.

