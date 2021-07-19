Crook at Helm, Bats Steal Series Split in Nashville

July 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







NASHVILLE - Michael Mariot tossed his second straight quality start and Narciso Crook finished a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI to lead the Louisville Bats to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday night at First Horizon Park.

The Bats won each of the final three games of the series in Nashville to secure a hard-fought series split. With the effort, Louisville has now posted non-losing records in four straight series against Indianapolis, Memphis and Nashville (twice).

Mariot matched his counterpart Alec Bettinger with 3.0 scoreless frames to open the contest. Louisville then gave its starter a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Crook doubled to the centerfield wall with two outs to bring home Mark Payton and Alfredo Rodriguez.

Nashville scratched across its two runs against with an RBI double by Luke Maile in the fourth and a run-scoring single from Dustin Peterson in the fifth. Mariot then blanked Nashville in the sixth and finished a strong outing of 6.0 innings with two runs on six hits with five strikeouts to earn the win.

With Louisville up 3-2 in the sixth, Crook capped his three-hit night with a solo shot to left center that provided the Bats with an insurance run.

Louisville relivers Carson Fulmer, Brandon Finnegan and Phillip Diehl each tossed a scoreless relief frame to quell any chance of a late comeback.

The Bats will now enjoy a much-deserved day off Monday before returning home to Slugger Field for a seven-game set with the Memphis Redbirds. The series opens Tuesday at 11 a.m. with RHP Bo Takahashi (2-4, 5.72) set to get the ball for Louisville.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.