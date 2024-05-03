Sproat Powers Brooklyn to One-Hitter Victory Over Aberdeen Behind Career-High Eight Strikeouts

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a career-high eight strikeouts from RHP Brandon Sproat, the Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Aberdeen Ironbirds, 2-0, on Friday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Jeffrey Colon was equally as dominant out of the Brooklyn bullpen, tossing 2.2 hitless innings of relief en route to the hold. RHP Joey Lancellotti put the icing on the cake with a four out save. The trio combined to hold Aberdeen to only one hit. It's the fourth shutout win of the season for Brooklyn, and is also the second time the 'Clones have limited a team to only one hit.

C Drake Osborn pieced together yet another multi-hit effort, his fifth of the season, in the Cyclones' win. The catcher has been consistent in the middle of Brooklyn's lineup all year. The 2021 draftee has been especially sharp in home games, slashing .345 in at Maimonides Park this season.

Brooklyn opened the scoring straightaway. After 2B Wilfredo Lara walked to start the game and reached second on an error, CF Stanley Consuegra clobbered an RBI double to center field. With that extra-base hit, Consuegra became the first player in Cyclones history to collect 100 RBI during his time in Brooklyn.

Six frames later, Gilbert Gomez's crew grabbed some insurance. With runners on first and third and one out, RF Jefrey De Los Santos singled on a ground ball through center field to double the Brooklyn lead, as 3B Nick Lorusso came home to score.

Perhaps Aberdeen's best opportunity to pull even came in the eighth, when they had the tying runs on the bases. With runners on first and second and two gone, Lancellotti induced a groundout off the bat of C Creed Willems to retire the side. Aberdeen brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but again, Lancellotti slammed the door.

Brooklyn and Aberdeen return to action on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m., when RHP Nolan McLean (1-1 3.86 ERA) faces off against RHP Edgar Portes (0-0, 3.79 ERA).

