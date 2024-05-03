Wilmington Treats Themselves To A Series-Tying 13-8 Win Against Hudson Valley

May 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks picked up their second straight victory against the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday, May 3 by a final score of 13-8 to even up the series at two games apiece.

The Blue Rocks came back from down 6-0, as the Renegades got off to a blazing hot start in the top of the second. Nelson Medina got things started with a two-run single, and Jace Avina followed suit with a two-run single of his own. Then, Jared Serna continued his hot series with a two-run double to cap Hudson Valley's six-run inning.

Wilmington responded immediately and got runs in bunches in the second, third and fourth innings. Johnathon Thomas kicked off the rampage with a three-run triple in the second, and although the Renegades responded with a run in the top of the third, T.J. White came through with a three-run double in the bottom half of the frame to cut the deficit to one and make it a 7-6 game.

Trey Harris knotted the score at seven in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single, and in the very next at-bat, Paul Witt knocked in Thomas with a sacrifice fly to give the Rocks the lead, one they would not relinquish. Later in the inning, Matt Suggs added an insurance run on a fielder's choice.

The scoring didn't stop there, as in the bottom of the sixth, Suggs came through with a ground-rule double with the bases loaded to record his second and third RBIs of the game and extend the lead to four. Two innings later, Will Frizzell joined the party by roping a single into right field that scored two and made it a 13-7 game.

Brandon Boissiere led the team with three hits, and Thomas, Harris, Witt, Suggs followed with two each. Thomas, Suggs, and White co-led the team with three RBIs each, as well.

Rodney Theophile struggled in his fifth start of the season, pitching just 1 â  innings of six-run ball, but the bullpen stepped in and picked him up, as Wilmington's relievers allowed just one run and struck out nine in 7 â  innings.

The Blue Rocks will look to take command of the series in Game 5 on Saturday, May 4 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.