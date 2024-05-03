Fergus Homer Breaks Tie, Claws Top Hot Rods 8-5

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Cade Fergus broke a 3-3 tie with a sixth inning home run and the BlueClaws went on to top Bowling Green 8-5 for their third straight win.

Fergus' home run, his second of the season, put the BlueClaws up 4-3 and they added four more runs in the seventh. Trey Dillard (1-0) earned the win in his BlueClaws debut and Daniel Harper got the last three outs for his second save of the year.

Jersey Shore (12-13) is back within a game of .500 after dropping eight of nine prior to their current three game win streak.

Bowling Green scored twice in the first inning off Eiberson Castellano. Hunter Hass legged out an infield single with the bases loaded for the first run and Xavier Isaac came home from third on a wild pitch for a 2-0 Bowling Green lead.

Jersey Shore tied the game in the second inning. William Bergolla hit a SAC fly to bring home Leandro Pineda. Then Emaarion Boyd and Otto Kemp executed a double steal with Kemp taking home and tying the game. The Hot Rods, however, re-took the lead in the third, scoring on a throwing error from third baseman Felix Reyes.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on Fergus' second home run of the year. They added four runs in the seventh on an RBI single from Felix Reyes, a two run single from Leandro Pineda and a SAC fly from Otto Kemp.

Pineda and Kemp each had two hits for the BlueClaws, while Pineda and Fergus drove in two runs apeice.

Starter Eiberson Castellano gave up three runs, two earned, in three innings. Mason Ronan threw two scoreless innings in relief.

The teams continue their series on Saturday at 4:05 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore.

