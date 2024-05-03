Murphy's Strong April Accredited with SAL Pitcher of the Month Award

May 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release







ROME, GA - Minor League Baseball today announced their monthly awards given to the best pitcher and position player in each of their full season leagues which included Rome's Owen Murphy.

Murphy, whose 10 strikeouts and 7.0 innings of one-hit baseball against the Winston-Salem Dash earned him Pitcher of the Week honors just a few days ago, finished April with a 3-1 record and a league best 1.13 ERA among qualified players. His 37 strikeouts paced the High-A level as well as his 0.63 WHIP. In 24.0 innings, Murphy scattered nine hits, owning a .110 average against.

It's the former first-round pick's first monthly accolade of his brief three-year professional career. For the second straight year a Rome arm takes home April Pitcher of the Month honors after AJ Smith-Shawver won the award last season, also at 20-years-old.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.