Blue Rocks Bounce Back with 4-1 Win

May 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Wilmington Blue Rocks bounced back from back-to-back home losses, defeating the Hudson Valley Renegades 4-1 on May 2.

The Blue Rocks had a chance to do some damage in the bottom of the first. Daylen Lile was hit by a pitch, followed by two walks to load the bases, but no runs crossed the plate after a strikeout and a pop up ended the inning.

In the top of the second, Renegades catcher Rafael Flores hit an infield single but was injured on a close play at first.

Wilmington had runners on second and third again in the second frame, but Renegades' starter Sebastian Keane was able to get a fielder's choice and a pop out, ending the inning without runs scoring again.

The Renegades scored the first run of the game in the third inning on a wild pitch from Blue Rocks' starter Riley Cornelio.

In the bottom of the inning, Paul Witt delivered the Blue Rocks' first hit of the night, a towering solo home run to left field to tie the game at one apiece.

Cornelio settled in nicely after the run in the third, going 1-2-3 in both the fourth and fifth innings and striking out the side in order in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, the bats woke up for the Blue Rocks, starting the inning with four straight hits, three of which went for extra bases. Kevin Made and Paul Witt hit back-to-back doubles followed by a single from Branden Boissiere and another double by Maxwell Romero Jr. T.J. White hit a sacrifice fly to score Boissiere, forcing Keane out of the contest with the Blue Rocks up 4-1.

Cornelio departed with two outs in the sixth after a solid performance. He allowed five hits, one run, two walks and six strikeouts.

Wilmington was shut down by Joel Valdez in relief, as he went three and two thirds' innings, allowing only one hit, and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Chance Huff entered in relief for the Blue Rocks and pitched well, going two and a third innings of no-hit ball, allowing no runs and three walks while striking out two.

Jaren Zinn was shut down in the top of the ninth, striking out the side to secure a save and the Blue Rock victory.

