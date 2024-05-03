Llamas Outlast Duraznos in 12-Inning Copa Marathon
May 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - Missed opportunities in extras plagued the Duraznos in Friday night's 9-8 loss to the Llamas de Hickory.
Rome had the game winning run on-base three times between the ninth and twelfth innings and failed to close the deal. Ambioris Tavarez and EJ Exposito picked up hits when it mattered most, keeping the Peaches in it until Kilpatrick's swinging strike three to end the 12th. Aside from Tavarez's double in the tenth, the majority of Rome's runs were thanks to Hickory's miscues. Janas was plunked in the fourth with the bases loaded to crack the run column. And it was Walcott's back-to-back errors in the 5th that helped Rome tie the ball at four. Ward and Paolini both had solid nights at the plate with two hits apiece, and Exposito continued his hot series with two more knocks tonight, bringing his series total to seven.
Rome's starter Spencer Schwellenbach rebounded well from a three-run top of the first inning that was afflicted by a heavy downpour. Schwellenbach went on to throw four more frames and total seven strikeouts in his no decision. The duo of Schanaman and Strickland were as dominant again Friday night as they were Tuesday night, permitting just two baserunners (both walks) in 4.0 combined innings while striking out seven. Chad Bryant did all he could to prolong the game but succumbed to his pitch count after 2.2 innings.
With the series now tied, the Duraznos eye game five against the llamas tomorrow night at 5:00pm EDT.
Rome Emperors' Spencer Schwellenbach on game night
