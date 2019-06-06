Spraker Sparks the Bisons to 3-2 Win

June 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Before Thursday night, Graham Spraker had never pitched above the Single-A level. Just don't tell that to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters.

The 24-year old righty up from Dunedin allowed just one run on three hits in 5.1 innings of work as the Bisons picked up the 3-2 victory over the RailRiders at Sahlen Field. Anthony Alford added three hits as the Herd earned a split of their six-game in four-day set against Scranton/Wiles-Barre.

Facing the top hitting team in the International League, Spraker kept the opposing at bay by throwing strikes. He retired the first six batters he faced and 10 of the first 11 without going to a three-ball count to any hitter until the fourth. Fifty of his 80 pitches on the night found the zone and he ended the game with five strikeouts to only a pair of walks.

Spraker is in just his third season as a pro after being drafted by Toronto in the 31st round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft. He was 4-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 11 games with the Dunedin Blue Jays to start this season.

While Spraker didn't get the win because he was relieved two batters into the sixth, he kept the game close long enough for the Herd bats to come alive. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom half of the frame, the Bisons strung together four consecutive two-out hits to pull out in front for good.

Alford doubled to left field start the rally, and Socrates Brito barreled up on a 3-1 pitch from former Bisons pitcher Drew Hutchison for another double. With the game tied, Patrick Kivlehan singled through the middle to give Buffalo the advantage. With Kivlehan taking the extra base on the throw home on his hit, he easily scored when Richard Urena blooped another hit into short centerfield for the 3-1 lead.

It was Kirby Snead that earned the win in relief with 1.2 innings of hitless baseball. Just returned from Toronto, Justin Shafer worked the final two innings for his fifth save of the season. While the righty allowed Brad Miller's solo home run in the ninth, he also picked up five strikeouts in just eight batters to close out the victory.

The Bisons will now welcome the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to town for a three-game series starting with a Honda fridaynightbash! at Sahlen Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.