Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (7:05 p.m.)

June 6, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 58| Home Game # 29

BUFFALO BISONS (24-33, 5th, -9.5 North) vs SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (33-23, 1st, +5.0 North)

RHP Graham Spraker (NR) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (4-3, 5.65)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the last game of their six-game set. The Bisons look to grab a win today after a pair of losses in yesterdays doubleheader. After this series, Buffalo will welcome the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to Sahlen Field for a three-game weekend series.

Yesterday's Gm1: BUF 0, SWB 3

In game one of yesterday's twin bill LHP Shawn Morimando took the hill for the Bisons for his 11th start of the year. He pitched six innings, and was touched for eight runs and three hits. Three RailRiders had multi-hit games including Breyvic Valera who started the scoring in the third with a double. RHP Chance Adams tossed a complete game shutout, allowing only three hits.

Yesterday's Gm2: BUF 0, SWB 4

Buffalo was held scoreless again as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching threw a one-hit game and struck out ten Bison batters. Jordan Patterson collected the lone Bisons hit on offense, while The RailRiders launched back-to-back home runs in the third inning off of Conor Fisk.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (4-7)

Buffalo and the RailRiders are meeting for the final time at Sahlen Field in 2019 tonight. The two teams opened the year in Buffalo, and were supposed to play a two-day, three game series in late April that was postponed. The Herd will still travel to Moosic two more times before the end of the year.

Today's Starter

Graham Spraker makes his Triple-A debut today as he gets the ball for Buffalo. Spraker comes in after posting a 4-2 record with

a 2.15 ERA with the Dunedin Blue Jays (A-Adv). In his last start, he pitched just two innings and allowing only one hit and no runs. He will be making his 12th overall apperance in 2019, and his seventh start of the year.

Jordan Patterson

Jordan Patterson finished 2-4 on the night yesterday, as he knocked a single in both games he started at first yesterday. This brings his season average to .225.

Shawn Morimando

Shawn Morimando threw six innings last night in game one as he struck out five RailRider batters. He allowed just three runs off of eight hits.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (23-38) held off the New York Yankees again last night as they have now have won two games in a row. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a clutch home run late in the game to give the Blue Jays the lead. Ken Giles would then close out the ninth and secure the series win for Toronto. They will look to sweep the Yankees tonight with a 7:07 p.m. first pitch.

