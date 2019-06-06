Road Warriors: Tribe Continue Road Dominance with 3-2 Victory

TOLEDO, OHIO - Cam Vieaux allowed one run over 5.0 innings and Jason Martin delivered a go-ahead single in the seventh inning as Indy continued its road dominance with a 3-2 win in Toledo on Thursday night. The triumph moved the Tribe 11 games over .500 and extended their division lead to two games over Columbus.

The Indians (34-23) followed a familiar script to their 12th win in the last 14 road games. With 30-plus family and friends in attendance from nearby Novi, Mich., Vieaux battled his way through the night, surrendering his lone run in his final inning of work. He yielded two hits, walked five and struck out four in a no-decision. He stranded six baserunners while on the bump, including two apiece in the third and fifth inning.

Vieaux exited the ballgame with the score even at 1-1. Three singles in the sixth - the last by Pablo Reyes - put the Indians briefly on top, but the Mud Hens' Dustin Peterson greeted Brandon Waddell out of the bullpen in the home half with a solo homer over the left-field wall.

Indy's offense kept coming against Toledo (23-34). In the Tribe's next at-bat, Jake Elmore opened with an infield single to short and took second on a Christian Kelley walk. Nick Franklin then dropped down a bunt single that trickled up the third base line, and Martin capitalized on the bases-loaded opportunity with a single into center to make it 3-2.

Waddell (W, 1-2) recorded one out in the eighth following a leadoff walk and gave way to Jesus Liranzo, who retired five of the six batters he faced on 17 total pitches.

Jake Brentz (S, 5) finished the game with two strikeouts in the ninth, working around a pair of walks.

John Schreiber (L, 2-3) suffered the loss after giving up one run on four hits in 1.1 innings pitched.

Elmore gave the Indians a 1-0 lead in the second with a sacrifice fly that followed a Kevin Kramer single and Reyes double.

Will Craig extended his team-best hitting streak to 12 games with an infield single in the fourth inning. Five of Indy's 10 hits in the game were infield knocks.

The Indians and Mud Hens meet again on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. Mitch Keller (5-1, 3.40) will face Tim Adleman (2-1, 3.65).

