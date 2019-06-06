Cory Michael Smith Highlights Batman Night June 29

The Red Wings 6th annual BATMAN NIGHT presented by The Brickwood Grill, The Exchange Sports Bar, Harris Corporation, 96.5 WCMF and FOX Rochester is set for Saturday, June 29 at Frontier Field!

Batman Night 2019 will include:

- An autograph appearance by Cory Michael Smith, who plays Edward Nygma/The Riddler in the FOX TV show Gotham. Smith will sign and pose for photos from 6-6:40 pm and again from 7:05-8:00 pm in front of the Red Wings Hall of Fame located on the first base concourse.

- A pre-game on-field interview with Smith about his career and the Gotham series, which will include a host of Batman characters and villains.

- The post-game fireworks show will feature music from and inspired by the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher Batman film series and the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight film series.

Smith been a lead on "Gotham" since the series began five years ago. He's also known for his work in the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated film, "Carol," opposite Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. He currently can be seen in the film "1985." Originally from Columbus, OH, Smith is one of the stars of the upcoming Amazon Prime series "Utopia."

AUTOGRAPH SESSION DETAILS: Fans will have three options if they would like to receive an autograph and or photo from Smith.

* Purchase an Autograph Ticket for $20 to get one item signed (photos will be available for purchase and includes autograph)

* Purchase a Photograph Ticket for $20 to get your photo with Smith.

* Purchase a Combo Ticket for $30 to get both an autograph and photo with Smith.

Cash or credit cards will be accepted. You will purchase these tickets inside the gates at the Red Wings Hall of Fame.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the autograph session will begin at 6:00 p.m., regardless of the weather.

VIP BAT-FAN ACCESS

Be sure to check out FOX Rochester and 96.5 WCMF online and on Facebook for your chance to win a Bat-Fan package with game tickets, early access, Gotham prize pack, Cory Michael Smith photo and autograph, and first in line access for the autograph session that begins at 6 p.m.

Our June 28, 2014 Batman and Robin Night was selected as one of 10 Promo of the Year finalist in the 2014 MiLB.com MiLBY Awards.

