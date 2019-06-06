Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (33-23) at Toledo Mud Hens (23-33)

The Indians play the first of five games in four days against the Mud Hens.

Location: Fifth Third Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Game #57 / Road #28: Indianapolis Indians (33-23) at Toledo Mud Hens (23-33)

Probables: LHP Cam Vieaux (1-0, 6.30) vs. LHP Tyler Alexander (1-7, 7.74)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Luis Escobar settled in for 5.0 innings after surrendering a home run on his first pitch, and the Indians scored five unanswered runs to top the Bats in a rain-shortened series finale, 5-2. Pablo Reyes tied the game at 1-1 in the second with a solo homer to left, his fourth of the season. Two innings later, Will Craig, Reyes and JB Shuck collected singles against Keury Mella, setting up a two-run knock by Jake Elmore. Corey Dickerson gave Indy its fourth and fifth runs of the night with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and an RBI single in the seventh. The game entered a rain delay after the top of the eighth inning was completed and following a 45-minute delay was called early, giving the Indians a fourth straight road series victory.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Indians have won 11 of their last 13 road games, tallying four straight road series victories for the first time since the 2015 campaign. Indy took 2 of 2 in Lehigh Valley, 3 of 3 in Louisville, 3 of 4 at Columbus and 2 of 3 at Louisville. Indy's last stretch of four straight road series wins in 2015 featured taking 2 of 3 at Syracuse from May 22-24, 3 of 3 at Buffalo from May 25-27, 3 of 4 at Lehigh Valley from June 4-7 and 3 of 3 at Rochester from June 8-10.

ALL-STAR VOTING UPDATE: The International League this morning sent out its second update on Triple-A All-Star fan voting, and eight Indians were represented among leaders at their respective positions. Mitch Keller was the overall vote leader among all IL pitchers and leads the starting pitcher race ahead of rotation mate Dario Agrazal. Yefry Ramirez also ranks among starting pitcher vote-getters in fifth. Dovydas Neverauskas was seventh among relief pitchers. Ke'Bryan Hayes was the highest Indianapolis position player on the update, coming in at second among IL third basemen. Jake Elmore was fourth and Trayvon Robinson ranked ninth among outfielders. Slugger Will Craig was fifth among a talented group of IL first basemen.

BY A NOSE: Over 73 percent (41-of-56, 73.2%) of Indy's games have been decided by three runs or less this year, and the Tribe are 24-17 in those games, including a 12-8 mark in one-run contests. Twelve of Indy's 13 matchups with Louisville have been decided by three runs or less. Last year, exactly 60 percent (84-of-140) of Indy's games were within three runs. The Tribe went 41-43 in those contests and struggled in one-run games (14-24).

JAKE CAN RAKE: Jake Elmore broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single in the fourth inning of last night's 5-2 win, giving him 988 hits in his minor league career. Elmore, 31, is batting .390 (48-for-123) with three homers, 13 doubles and 20 RBI in 37 games for Indy. Since being DFA'd at the end of May and rejoining the Tribe from Pittsburgh on May 30, he is 7-for-15 (.467) with four RBI in six games.

ESCOBAR ESCALATING: Luis Escobar's transition back to a full-time starting pitcher has gone extremely well. After allowing just two earned runs in 15.2 innings pitched (1.15 ERA) in 12 relief appearances between High-A Bradenton and Indy, Escobar is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA (3er/17.0ip) in four starts for the Tribe. As a starter, IL opponents are batting just .130 (7-for-54) against the 22-year-old righty.

LIGHTS OUT: Five Tribe relievers enter tonight's contest with sub-2.00 ERAs. Righties Michael Feliz (1.20, 2er/15.0ip), Montana DuRapau (1.47, 3er/18.1ip), Dovydas Neverauskas (1.50, 3er/18.0ip) and Yefry Ramirez (1.71, 4er/21.0ip) lead the way and are followed by southpaw Jake Brentz (1.88, 3er/14.1ip).

CRUISE CONTROL: Tribe first baseman Will Craig ranks among league leaders in homers (T-4th, 15), RBI (7th, 40) and total bases (9th, 111). Craig enters tonight's game riding an 11-game hitting streak dating back to May 25, the longest by a Tribe player this season. His 11-gamer is the third-longest active streak in the league behind Rochester's Jake Cave and Scranton/WB's Breyvic Valera who are each on 12-game hitting streaks. Craig is batting .378 (17-for-45) during the stretch with three homers, five doubles and eight RBI. Craig also carries a 19-game on-base streak into tonight's game, tied for the third-longest active streak in the IL.

MAGIC MIKE: Michael Feliz continued his dominance in Triple-A this season with 2.0 shutout innings Tuesday night, scattering two hits while striking out five. His five punchouts set a new season high and were his most in an outing since 7/26/17 with Houston at Philadelphia (2.0ip, 8h, 6r, 6er, 2hr, 0bb, 5k). Feliz also became the first Tribe reliever to fan five batters in an outing since Damien Magnifico on 7/8/18 vs. Columbus (3.0ip, 0h, 0r, 0bb, 5k).

THE KEYSTONE: Five Indians have started at second base this year: Kevin Kramer has made 32 starts, Jake Elmore has nine, Nick Franklin has seven, Pablo Reyes has five and Erich Weiss has three starts at the keystone. Indy's second basemen have combined to rank among league leaders in doubles (1st, 15), hits (3rd, 63), OBP (3rd, .385) and batting average (4th, .309).

